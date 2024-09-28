US experiencing worst border crisis in history of world: Trump

New York: For nearly four years, the United States is experiencing its worst border crisis in the history of the world, Republican presidential candidate and former president Donald Trump said. The remarks by Trump on Thursday came on the eve of his Democratic rival Vice President Kamala Harris's visit to the US-Mexico border down South on Friday.

“For nearly four years, we have been living through the worst border crisis in the history of the world. There's never been anything like it, which has brought untold suffering, misery, and death upon our land. The architect of this destruction is Kamala Harris,” Trump told reporters at a news conference in New York. “When you look at the four years that have taken place after being named border czar, Kamala Harris tomorrow (Friday) will be visiting the southern border that she has completely destroyed. Why would she go to the border now, playing right into the hand of her opponent. There can be no justification for what she's done. Nobody is saying, oh, gee, she's done a fabulous job. She's done the worst job probably in the history of any border, not just our border. She keeps talking about how she supposedly wants to fix the border,” Trump said.

“We would merely ask, why didn't she do it four years ago? She's got no plans, got no talent, got no ability to do it. I'm here today to present you with the facts and only the facts about how comrade Kamala Harris willfully threw open our border, helping to virtually destroy our country. Our country has never been under siege like this,” Trump said.