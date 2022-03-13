  • Menu
US moves 12K troops to Russia border

A line of soldiers with the U.S. Armys 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade (left) get a fist bump from members of the command staff during their deployment to Europe on Friday
A line of soldiers with the U.S. Army's 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade (left) get a fist bump from members of the command staff during their deployment to Europe on Friday

Washington: US President Joe Biden said he has moved 12,000 troops along the borders with Russia, such as Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania and Romania while asserting that Vladimir Putin will not be victorious in the war he has waged against Ukraine.

Addressing members of the House Democratic Caucus on Friday, Biden stressed over "not fighting a third World War in Ukraine" but avowed sending an "unmistakable message that we will defend every inch of NATO territory".

Biden said the people of Ukraine have demonstrated remarkable bravery and courage in the face of a Russian military offensive but the security assistance that the US provides has been critical in their defence.

