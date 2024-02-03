Live
- Fake certificates used in CAPF recruitment: CBI raids 8 places in Bengal
- Excise policy case: ED moves Delhi court against Kejriwal for not complying with summons
- Key US Senator clears decks for MQ-9B drones for India
- PM Modi to meet Assam BJP core committee; likely to launch several projects
- Kohli-Anushka are expecting their second child, AB de Villiers reveals triggering social media speculation
- Delhi court orders inclusion of Kuldeep Bishnoi as defendant in property lease dispute case
- Worried about 'physical safety', GM Kannappan approaches Amazon after delivery faux pas
- Vision Pro by Apple Falls Short on Location Tracking
- Solar lights for Chamunda trail in HP; solar fencing for farmers to bar strays
- Himachal got Rs 1,782cr aid during calamity: Nadda
Just In
US strikes will bring disastrous consequences for the region: Iraq
Iraq has said that the US retaliatory strikes will bring disastrous consequences for the region, a media report said.
Baghdad: Iraq has said that the US retaliatory strikes will bring disastrous consequences for the region, a media report said.
According to the Iraqi government, at least 16 people, including civilians, have been killed while 25 others have been wounded in the country as a result of the strikes carried out by the US military overnight, BBC reported.
A spokesman described the attacks, which targeted Iranian-backed militias and interests, as a new aggression against Iraq’s sovereignty, saying they put Iraq and the region on the brink of abyss, the report said.
Syria's Foreign Ministry has condemned overnight US strikes on targets in Iraq and Syria.
In a statement, shared by Sana news agency, it said the US attacks have proved "once again that its military forces threaten international peace and security and ignites conflict in the region".
The Syrian government opposed the US presence in its country, calling it an "occupation", BBC reported.
Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson "strongly" condemned the US attacks on Iraq and Syria.
In a statement, Nasser Kanaani described the retaliatory strikes as "violations of the sovereignty and territorial integrity" of both countries, BBC reported.
He said the attacks represented "another adventurous and strategic mistake by the US that will result only in increased tension in instability in the region".