Ghislaine Maxwell appeal rejected by Superme Court on Monday, marking the end of her legal bid to overturn her conviction. As a result, Maxwell’s only remaining stopgap for early release may be a amnesty or act of leniency from Donald Trump, who formerly holidayed and mingled in the same high society circles in Florida and New York.

Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence after being found guilty in 2021 of helping Epstein in his sex crimes. Epstein died in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

The crimes and Epstein’s death have closed part of the case, but public interest in the story, which also looms over Mr. Trump, has not. That attention has spiked in recent months after the Trump administration refused to release full FBI files on the Epstein-Maxwell investigation.

Maxwell submitted her petition to the Supreme Court in April, in which she sought to have her conviction overturned. She based her petition on a 2008 non-prosecution agreement between Epstein and federal prosecutors in Florida.

In her filing, Maxwell said that Epstein had entered into a plea deal in June 2008 to plead guilty to state charges in Florida. In return, federal prosecutors agreed to forgo pursuing their own criminal charges. Importantly, the agreement also stated that federal prosecutors would not "bring charges against potential co-conspirators of Epstein."

Maxwell’s filing argued that her 2020 federal indictment violated that agreement, saying the charges should never have been brought. The government has argued that the deal with Epstein did not extend to Maxwell since the deal was negotiated by Florida prosecutors and she was charged in New York.