US Targets China-Linked Ships With New Port Fees Amid Trade Tensions

China on Friday criticized the United States over its latest move to impose levies on Chinese-linked ships entering American ports, asserting that the decision will harm international trade and increase shipping costs globally.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian stated that the U.S. policy disrupts the global supply chain and will not result in a revival of the American shipbuilding sector. Lin urged Washington to follow international norms and immediately halt what he called unilateral and damaging actions.

In a formal response, the Chinese foreign ministry warned that necessary steps will be taken to protect China’s legitimate commercial interests. The remarks came after the U.S. Trade Representative announced a framework requiring fees from all Chinese-built or owned vessels docking in the United States. The charges would be based on cargo volume.

The fee plan originates from an investigation initiated under the Biden administration, assessing whether China’s shipbuilding practices pose a risk to U.S. national security. While the initial proposal suggested charges of up to $1.5 million per visit, the final notice scaled it back to a volume-based fee structure.

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer emphasized that the new policy is part of a broader effort to challenge China’s dominance in shipbuilding and strengthen the American supply chain. He noted that the regulation sends a strong signal encouraging investment in domestically constructed vessels.

Former President Donald Trump, addressing the escalating trade tensions, indicated ongoing discussions with China regarding tariffs. He expressed optimism about a potential resolution to the trade conflict, noting Beijing’s repeated outreach.