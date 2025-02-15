US tightens biz, tourism visa renewal rules

New Delhi: Renewing the same class of US visa could now mean a long wait for many applicants in India. Uncle Sam has returned to its pre-Covid policy of allowing travellers to renew their visa without appearing at the embassy/consulate for an interview if their previous same-class visa is still valid or expired within the last 12 months.

In Nov 2022, when the wait time for B1/B2 (business and tourism visa) interview had crossed 999 days (touching almost three years) in India, the US increased the eligibility for same class drop box visa renewal — which does not require interview — from 12 months to 48 months.

Since then, the waiting period for B1/B2 interview has less than halved, it is currently over 440 days in Delhi & Mumbai; 436 in Chennai; 429 in Hyderabad and 415 in Kolkata. With such a long waiting, the reduction of drop box eligibility for renewal will mean more people again seeking appointments for same class visa renewal and further prolonging the queue.

Asked in this backdrop if it planned to take any step in India to reduce the waiting, the US embassy said it had “anything additional”. Travel agents say: “This makes travel difficult for people who were banking on renewal. Since it’s announced and is already in effect, a lot of people have been caught unawares.