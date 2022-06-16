US to provide $1bn additional security assistance to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden said his administration is providing Ukraine with additional security assistance worth $1 billion, as well as $225 million worth of humanitarian assistance.

In a statement, the White House said that Biden made the commitment during a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday.

Biden said that the new security assistance for Ukraine also includes additional artillery and coastal defence weapons, as well as ammunition for the artillery and advanced rocket systems that the Ukrainians need to support their defensive operations in the eastern Donbas region, where fierce battles are currently raging.

According to the US President, the additional humanitarian assistance to help people inside Ukraine, the include supply of safe drinking water, critical medical supplies and health care, food, shelter, and cash for families to purchase essential items.

Also on Wednesday, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin convened a meeting of more than 45 nations in Brussels on Wednesday to discuss support for Ukraine.

"We also discussed Secretary Austin's efforts in Brussels today to coordinate additional international support for the Ukrainian armed forces," Biden was quoted as saying in the statement.

"The bravery, resilience, and determination of the Ukrainian people continues to inspire the world. And the US, together with our allies and partners, will not waver in our commitment to the Ukrainian people as they fight for their freedom," he added.