Vatican: Pope Francis Recovering After Respiratory Failure Episodes

Pope Francis woke up well-rested early Wednesday after receiving non-invasive mechanical ventilation overnight, according to a Vatican statement. The update follows reports confirming the 88-year-old Pontiff's stable condition despite two episodes of respiratory failure earlier in the week.

The Holy See disclosed that the Pope, who has been hospitalized since mid-February for pneumonia, remained afebrile, alert, cooperative with treatments, and well-oriented. His respiratory difficulties on Monday necessitated the use of an oxygen mask and ventilator to support his breathing.

Medical staff initially administered high-flow oxygen therapy but switched to mechanical ventilation as his condition fluctuated. Friday’s isolated breathing crisis, marked by vomiting, was the first instance where ventilatory support became necessary, requiring two days of intervention before transitioning back to high-flow oxygen.

The Vatican shared that Pope Francis spent Tuesday alternating between prayer and rest. He also received the Eucharist in the morning. Despite showing signs of improvement, he is expected to miss the Ash Wednesday procession and Mass, which marks the start of Lent. The Pontiff has also been unable to deliver his traditional Sunday Angelus prayer in person for three consecutive weeks.

Pope Francis was admitted to the hospital on February 14 after experiencing persistent breathing issues. Initially treated for bronchitis, subsequent tests confirmed pneumonia in both lungs. His medical history includes a partial lung removal due to pleurisy in his youth, heightening his susceptibility to lung infections.