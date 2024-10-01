  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

Vietnam's cashew nut exports face trade deficit risk

Vietnams cashew nut exports face trade deficit risk
x

Price for per 80 kg bag has increased to Rs 14,000 from Rs 9,000 till recently

Highlights

Vietnam's cashew nut exports face the risk of a trade deficit due to higher raw material prices, local media reported on Tuesday, citing experts

Hanoi: Vietnam's cashew nut exports face the risk of a trade deficit due to higher raw material prices, local media reported on Tuesday, citing experts.

The export turnover of Vietnam's cashew nuts has maintained growth, but the gap between export value and import turnover of raw materials has gradually narrowed, reports Xinhua, quoting Vietnam News.

According to the General Department of Customs, Vietnam exported more than 486,000 tons of cashew nuts in the first eight months of this year, earning nearly $2.8 billion, but the country spent more than $2.3 billion importing raw cashew nuts.

As the world's leading country in processing cashew nuts, Vietnam has a large number of factories, but the domestic raw material area is reducing, only meeting about 10 to 12 per cent of the demand for raw cashew nuts for those factories. Most of the raw materials have to be imported from Africa and Cambodia.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick