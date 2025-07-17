Walmart Layoffs 2025: Hundreds of Jobs Cut in Major Restructuring Move

Walmart, the largest U.S. retailer, has started a fresh round of layoffs as part of its ongoing efforts to simplify operations and adapt to the changing retail market. The company aims to reduce complexity and improve efficiency across store management.

This round of job cuts will impact hundreds of employees, mainly in store support roles such as market coordinators and coaches. Walmart is also removing certain positions at Walmart Academy, its internal training center. These changes are meant to reduce layers in management and make daily work easier for store staff.

While the company hasn’t shared exact numbers, reports suggest hundreds are affected across multiple locations. Some employees whose roles are cut may be offered alternative positions as store-level coaches in nearby areas.

Earlier this year, in May, Walmart laid off 1,500 employees across its technology, e-commerce, and advertising divisions. It also closed its North Carolina office, relocating teams to hubs in Arkansas and California. The company says these steps are part of a long-term plan to streamline operations and focus on essential roles.