Walmart Shoppers Beware: What You Need to Know Before July 4, 2025!
Highlights
Find out important facts Walmart shoppers must know before July 4, 2025. Don’t miss key details about shopping, hours, and what you need for your Independence Day plans.
Walmart stores in the US will be open on July 4, 2025. Most stores open at 6 a.m. They close at 11 p.m. Some stores may open at different times. Check before you go.
You can buy food for a BBQ. You can buy party things and flags. Many people will have cookouts. They will watch fireworks. Some will go to parades on July 4. Walmart is a good place to shop.
Some parts of Walmart may close early. The pharmacy or car center may be closed. Use the Walmart app or website to check your store hours.
Walmart will help you get what you need for July 4!
