Israel response Palestinian state made after a series of major western allies officially recognized Palestine. Israel has responded furiously to the decisions, threatening reprisals as a second wave of Palestinian state recognition push is anticipated at a United Nations summit in New York on Monday.

A summit hosted by France and Saudi Arabia on Monday comes after the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and Portugal all announced official recognitions of Palestine on Sunday. A number of other countries are expected to follow suit at the General Assembly of the UN this week.

While the countries hope to provide momentum towards resuming the stalled peace process, Israel’s hard-line government has instead promised Israel retaliation options, as its military offensive in Gaza rages on, with heavy bombardment in Gaza City and the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians.

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Palestine recognition debate, Danny Danon said Israel and the United States would boycott the Monday summit, calling it a “circus.” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the recognitions were a “huge reward to terrorism” and vowed once again that “there will be no Palestinian state.”

The Trump administration also said nations that act against Israel will face consequences, including in France where President Emmanuel Macron is expected to make a formal recognition of Palestine later Monday, according to Reuters.

Hope for a two-state solution is fading amid Israel’s nearly two-year long offensive in Gaza. Repeated attempts to negotiate a ceasefire that would end the war and bring about the release of remaining hostages has so far failed.

Currently, about 75% of UN member states recognize Palestinian statehood, which would cover territories Israel occupied in the 1967 Israel Palestine conflict 2025. But it’s been a mostly symbolic recognition that hasn’t resulted in any meaningful change on the ground for Palestinians.