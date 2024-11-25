Why Switching to Bluesky is Best Move for Your Social Media Experience

Twitter has become a major headache with all the toxic politics, petty trolling, fake ads, and bots. Many believe the platform is full of noise, making it not worth the trouble anymore.

So, according to many users, switching to Bluesky is an easy fix. Here's how you can make the switch:

1. Delete Twitter and remove your bookmarks.

2. Sign up for Bluesky at [bsky.app](https://bsky.app) and try to use the same username.

3. Use the same profile picture to make it easier for people to recognize you.

4. Download the Bluesky app and add a bookmark to your browser.

5. Use "Sky Follower Bridge" on Chrome to bring over your Twitter follows.

6. Done! You're now a Bluesky user.

I haven’t deleted my Twitter account entirely, as some links still require being logged in. Plus, no one knows what will happen to Twitter in the future.

According to many users, the Pros of Bluesky include:

- It works just like Twitter, so there’s no learning curve.

- No ads or rage-bait algorithm.

- Better alternative "For You" feeds.

- Recently hit 10 million users.

- It doesn’t refresh when you open the app, which is a great feature!

But, as many people point out, the Cons of Bluesky are:

- Not as many users as Twitter, meaning less content variet

- A cringe-worthy feature called "Skeet" that people aren’t fond of.

- Not many Bluesky-related apps yet, and those that exist are paid.

I haven’t switched to Threads because, according to many, it’s owned by Meta, which has too much data on us already. Mastodon also doesn’t seem appealing due to its complicated structure.

After One Month on Bluesky:

Many believe it’s nice to be on a platform without the emotional rollercoaster of Twitter. There's still interesting content, but it's much less overwhelming. Bluesky does a lot right for now, and it’s small enough to avoid most bots and trolls.

However, as Bluesky grows, it’s expected to face the challenge of dealing with the influx of bad actors.

Many believe it should focus on maintaining quality content while avoiding ads. Bluesky is seen as a top competitor to Twitter/X, but most agree that it should focus on being a premium platform rather than just aiming to beat Twitter.