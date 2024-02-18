Live
- 350 artistes to perform on 14 stages from airport to the programme venue for GBC guests
- CAB felicitates Manoj Tiwari with golden bat as he bids cricket goodbye
- PKL 10: Narender, Vishal Chahal help Tamil Thalaivas beat Bengal Warriors, break multiple records
- Athletics: Femke Bol breaks world indoor 400m record with 49.24 in Dutch Indoor Nationals
- PVL Season 3: Ahmedabad Defenders beat Kolkata Thunderbolts in battle of champions
- Pankaj Advani is top seed for CCI Snooker Classic; hoping to defend his title
- US engineers develop tiny ID tag that can reveal if an item is real or fake
- Delhi L-G inaugurates two All-Women Police Posts
- Kamal Nath spoke to Rahul Gandhi over phone: Congress leader
- Union ministers in Chandigarh for 4th round of talks with farmers
Just In
Will form govts in Centre, provinces: PTI's PM candidate
Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s (PTI) Prime Ministerial candidate Omar Ayub Khan on Sunday said that his party will form the government in the Centre and provinces, media reports said.
Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s (PTI) Prime Ministerial candidate Omar Ayub Khan on Sunday said that his party will form the government in the Centre and provinces, media reports said.
Earlier, following the allegation rigging against the Pakistan Election Commission and a fractured mandate, the PTI had said that the party will sit in opposition.
Dawn newspaper quoted Ayub as saying that the crackdown against the PTI is still continuing.
Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, he said, “Even now, police are picking up our workers and leaders and pressuring them. This was not the job of any caretaker setup. They exceeded their mandate.”
Pakistani and international media has reported that the general election, held on February 8, were massively rigged by the country's establishment after the common people had voted for Imran Khan-led PTI.