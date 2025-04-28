Woman's Dream Trip to Japan Turns Into a Nightmare After Finding Man Hiding Under Hotel Bed

Solo travel offers women the freedom to explore the world, but it also comes with unique challenges, as safety concerns can sometimes turn a dream trip into a nightmare.

In a chilling incident that has gone viral, Natalisi Taksisi, a solo traveller from Thailand, faced an unimaginable situation during her stay at a hotel in Japan. What was supposed to be an exciting solo adventure quickly turned terrifying when she discovered a man hiding under her hotel bed.

In a video shared by Taksisi on social media, she explains that after a day of sightseeing, she returned to her hotel room and noticed an odd smell coming from beneath the bed. Her curiosity quickly turned to horror when she looked under the bed and saw two eyes staring back at her.

Shocked and panicked, Taksisi immediately alerted the hotel staff, who contacted the police. However, the situation was made even more unsettling by the fact that the hotel's CCTV cameras were reportedly non-functional at the time of the incident. The authorities later discovered a power bank and a USB cable left behind in the room.

Despite the traumatic experience, Taksisi claims the hotel refused to issue her a full refund, even after she sought compensation for the emotional distress. She was forced to check into a different hotel that night, but by the next day, she had yet to receive a copy of her police report.

Sharing her experience on Instagram, Taksisi wrote, “I found a man under my bed in a hotel room in Japan. This was supposed to be a safe solo trip. What happened changed everything.” She also mentioned spending $510 on the APA Hotel for the stay.

The video quickly went viral, garnering nearly two million views. Social media users expressed shock and outrage over the incident. One user commented, “This hotel has to be banned on every booking platform.” Another said, “Sorry this happened to you, but APA Hotel is not a safe choice for women traveling alone.”

The story sparked further conversation about the importance of safe accommodations for solo travellers, with many expressing sympathy and support for Taksisi. One viewer wrote, “This is so traumatising even for the audience just hearing the story. I hope you’re better now, and thank you for sharing your experience to raise awareness.”