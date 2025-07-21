Live
- How to avoid the common pitfalls in investments
- Quarterly updates will direct market mood
- Women’s self-confidence is foundation of societal progress: MLA
- Southern Command team wins army volleyball championship
- Fake mineral water floods shops in Wanaparthy
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 21st July 2025
- Exercise best bet for people with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia
- Here is why India’s declining consumption inequality deserves recognition
- Govt transparency can contain Trump taunts and help India emerge stronger
- RR Collector assures office space for gazetted officers at Collectorate
World's oldest marathoner Fauja Singh cremated
Highlights
Jalandhar: World's oldest marathoner Fauja Singh, known by the nickname 'Turbaned Tornado', was cremated on Sunday with full state honours here in...
Jalandhar: World's oldest marathoner Fauja Singh, known by the nickname 'Turbaned Tornado', was cremated on Sunday with full state honours here in Beas, his native village. Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Minister Mohinder Bhagat and several other politicians attended the funeral. Fauja Singh's son Harvinder Singh lit the funeral pyre. Punjab Police gave a gun salute before the pyre was lit. Fauja Singh was 114 when he was hit by an SUV being driven by Canada-based Amritpal Singh Dhillon on July 14. He was crossing the Jalandhar-Pathankot highway when the incident occurred. Fauja Singh later succumbed to injuries.
Next Story