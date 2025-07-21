World's oldest marathoner Fauja Singh cremated

Jalandhar: World's oldest marathoner Fauja Singh, known by the nickname 'Turbaned Tornado', was cremated on Sunday with full state honours here in Beas, his native village. Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Minister Mohinder Bhagat and several other politicians attended the funeral. Fauja Singh's son Harvinder Singh lit the funeral pyre. Punjab Police gave a gun salute before the pyre was lit. Fauja Singh was 114 when he was hit by an SUV being driven by Canada-based Amritpal Singh Dhillon on July 14. He was crossing the Jalandhar-Pathankot highway when the incident occurred. Fauja Singh later succumbed to injuries.