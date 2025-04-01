Live
Xi Jinping Advocates for 'Dragon-Elephant Tango' in India-China Ties
Xi Jinping calls for peaceful coexistence between India and China, advocating for a "Dragon-Elephant tango" amid ongoing border tensions.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has proposed a “Dragon-Elephant tango” as the path forward for India and China, emphasizing the need for peaceful coexistence between the two nations. In a message commemorating the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the countries, Xi expressed his commitment to deepening communication and collaboration on key global issues while promoting stability in the border areas.
The term “Dragon-Elephant tango” references the respective national symbols of China and India. According to Xi, both countries must find a way to manage their differences and work towards a more harmonious relationship. His statement comes at a time when the two nations are seeking to repair ties following the 2020 border clashes along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, which resulted in a prolonged standoff and significant casualties.
Xi’s remarks were directed toward Indian President Droupadi Murmu, with a call for both countries to approach their bilateral relations with a long-term strategic outlook. He stressed the importance of mutual trust, benefits, and cooperation, aiming for a peaceful resolution to ongoing tensions. Xi reiterated his desire to contribute to a more multipolar global order and to foster democratic values in international relations.
Despite Xi’s call for cooperation, the two countries remain at odds over territorial disputes. China continues to claim parts of Ladakh, including regions under Indian administration, and also disputes India’s sovereignty over Arunachal Pradesh. The ongoing territorial claims, combined with disagreements over the Sikkim border, continue to strain the relationship between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.
The diplomatic exchange comes as India and China navigate the aftermath of the 2020 conflict, which marked the most serious escalation between the two countries since the 1962 border war. Both sides have engaged in rounds of military and diplomatic talks, yet tensions persist, with no comprehensive resolution in sight. Xi’s comments underscore his readiness to use the 75th anniversary to strengthen strategic trust and improve cooperation, despite the ongoing territorial disputes.