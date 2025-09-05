Xi Jinping’s Military Parade Showcases China’s Power Projection

China marked the 80th anniversary of Japan’s defeat with its biggest ever military parade on September 3, where President Xi Jinping’s military parade highlighted Chinese military strength and growing global ambitions. Over 12,000 soldiers, hundreds of aircraft, and advanced weapon systems—many displayed for the first time—rolled through Tiananmen Square in a seventy-minute spectacle.

The Beijing military show was more than just pageantry. Xi wore a Mao-style suit to stress China’s political symbolism, while the weapons on display underlined a clear Xi parade message: China is now a serious military power. Despite not fighting a major war since 1979, China has rapidly advanced its defence technology, fulfilling Deng Xiaoping’s call for modernization in defence and science.

A key takeaway was China’s nuclear progress. With an expanding arsenal and a triad of land, sea, and air-launched weapons, Beijing can now deter a US first strike. Missiles like the DF-61 with MIRVs and the JL-3 submarine-launched system put almost all of the US within range, shifting the balance toward mutual deterrence.

Xi also showcased China’s power projection through alliances. Leaders from 25 countries, including Russia, North Korea, and even a NATO member, stood with Xi, signaling that China has friends while the US under Donald Trump struggles with strained alliances.

The event also promoted China’s weapons industry, with type numbers painted in English for easy recognition. China showed off new technology like combat drones, laser weapons, cyber and space units, and a more powerful navy with carrier-based jets and the new Fujian carrier. These displays were meant to prove that its military is now modern and ready to fight together across all domains.

The clear Xi parade message was that China wants to become both a strong military and economic superpower, while avoiding the mistakes that led to the downfall of Japan and the Soviet Union. Xi’s China is determined not to collapse but to stand as a lasting global challenger.