  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

Xinjiang's major land port reports 10-year high in cross-border passenger trips

Xinjiangs major land port reports 10-year high in cross-border passenger trips
x
Highlights

The Jeminay Port in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has recorded 100,000 cross-border passenger trips this year, a 10-year record high, local officials said.

Urumqi: The Jeminay Port in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has recorded 100,000 cross-border passenger trips this year, a 10-year record high, local officials said.

As of Friday, the port has seen a 250 per cent increase in border entries and exits this year, with a single-day peak of over 700, according to the local border inspection station, Xinhua reported.

The port is a border crossing between China and Kazakhstan with convenient customs clearance procedures, and it has become a preferred route for cross-border travel with the advancement of the Belt and Road Initiative and the expansion of China's visa-free entry list.

The port offers quality, efficient customs clearance services for travellers. "We continue to optimise and address the challenges in customs clearance to propel high-level opening-up," said Yao Lin, a division head at the border inspection station.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick