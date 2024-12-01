Live
Just In
Xinjiang's major land port reports 10-year high in cross-border passenger trips
The Jeminay Port in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has recorded 100,000 cross-border passenger trips this year, a 10-year record high, local officials said.
As of Friday, the port has seen a 250 per cent increase in border entries and exits this year, with a single-day peak of over 700, according to the local border inspection station, Xinhua reported.
The port is a border crossing between China and Kazakhstan with convenient customs clearance procedures, and it has become a preferred route for cross-border travel with the advancement of the Belt and Road Initiative and the expansion of China's visa-free entry list.
The port offers quality, efficient customs clearance services for travellers. "We continue to optimise and address the challenges in customs clearance to propel high-level opening-up," said Yao Lin, a division head at the border inspection station.