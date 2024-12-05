MS Dhoni: The Captain Who Outranked Big B and Reigns as the Brand King!

MS Dhoni

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni has proven that his brand value remains unparalleled. Despite spending minimal time on the field, Dhoni has outshone Bollywood stars to emerge as a top choice for endorsements.

Internet Desk: MS Dhoni is seen on the cricket field for only two months a year, devoting the rest of his time to personal pursuits. Yet, in terms of brand endorsements, he has surpassed Bollywood’s biggest stars, setting new records. Dhoni, lovingly called 'Thala' by cricket fans, appeared in an impressive number of ads during the first half of 2024. Though he bid farewell to international cricket nearly five years ago and now only plays in the IPL, Dhoni remains a powerhouse. According to Tom Media Research, Dhoni endorsed 42 brands during this period.

Key Highlights

MS Dhoni has been featured in commercials for a wide range of brands, from luxury cars to grassroots initiatives. Notably, he collaborated with the Election Commission in Jharkhand to promote voter verification. Some of the prominent brands he endorsed include Citroën, drone startup Garuda Aerospace, Flipkart's Cleartrip, PepsiCo, eMotorrad, Mastercard, Gulf Oil, and Orient Electric. As Dhoni gears up to entertain fans in next year’s IPL, business sources speculate that his endorsement portfolio will only grow.

Beyond Bollywood Stars

In the world of endorsements, Bollywood icons like Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, and Amitabh Bachchan have been industry leaders. Akshay endorsed 22 brands, Shah Rukh Khan 20, and Amitabh Bachchan 16. Their screen presence averages 16 hours a day, compared to Dhoni’s 14 hours. However, Dhoni surpassed them all in terms of the number of endorsements.

With 42 endorsements, Dhoni leads the pack, followed by Amitabh Bachchan with 41, Shah Rukh Khan with 34, Akshay Kumar with 28, and cricketers Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli, as well as actor Ranveer Singh, each with 21.