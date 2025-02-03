1 crore more people will pay no tax: Sitharaman

New Delhi: After presenting the Union Budget for the fiscal year 2025-26 in the Lok Sabha on Saturday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that one crore more people will not pay tax. Sitharaman made the remark in reference to the increase in tax rebate to Rs 12 lakh. In an interview with Doordarashan, Sitharaman said, “Slab rate reductions apply to everyone, and extra rebate for some more people. Why do this? The expectation is that the money saved by taxpayers will flow back into the economy through consumption, savings, or investment.” Countering Opposition's charge that the Centre has extended big Budget gifts to Bihar with an eye on the upcoming Assembly polls, the Finance Minister has questioned if a state with such a high population density and rich history does not deserve a good international airport.

Sitharaman said that this was a budget for the people. She then quoted the timeless phrase of Abraham Lincoln and said this was a budget “of the people, by the people, for the people”.

“The characteristic changes in this Budget are based on people’s voices. The Opposition parties always feel the Budget is for the election. I disagree,” she said.

Nothing for poor

Meanwhile, Opposition leaders lashed out at the Centre over the Budget saying there is nothing for the common people and poor. Several leaders echoed the sentiment that the NDA-led government made a bid to woo the tax paying middle class and Bihar electorate ahead of Assembly polls in the state.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said the Centre has cut down expenditure in key sectors like education, health, social welfare, agriculture, rural and urban development, with schemes meant for SCs, STs, OBCs and minorities “suffering cruellest cuts”