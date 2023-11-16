Live
10% cut in Mumbai water supply from Nov 20-Dec 2 for repairs
Mumbai: The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday announced a 10 per cent water cut in the city, from November 20 to December 2, for carrying out certain urgent maintenance works in the distribution network.
The BMC will replace air bladders at the pneumatic gate system located at the Pise Weir which needs emergency repairs and replacement.
During the 12-day period, the BMC’s regular water supply to Mumbai city and certain parts of Thane Municipal Corporation and Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation would also be affected to an extent.
The BMC has urged people to make judicious use of water, avoid wastage, and cooperate with the authorities.
