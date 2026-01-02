10 from AP held for fishing illegally

Kendrapara: The authorities in Odisha on Thursday arrested 10 marine fishermen from Andhra Pradesh on the charge of fishing illegally within the prohibited turtle congregation zone in Gahirmatha marine sanctuary of Kendrapara district, said forest officials.

The fishing equipment of the 10 individuals, haling from Vizianagaram district of the neighbouring State, were seized. Later they were remanded to judicial custody. Two fishing vessels had trespassed into prohibited sanctuary corridors contravening the provisions of Wildlife Protection Act, Orissa Marine fishing Regulation Act and mandatory rules of marine sanctuary. With the latest interception, 367 marine fishermen have so far been arrested for acts of intrusion into the marine sanctuary as the Forest department is intent on ensuring the safety of Olive Ridley sea turtles. Around a dozen sea-worthy vessels were also seized in the process since the November 1 enforcement of the sea-fishing ban. The State government has clamped seven-month log trawl fishing ban along the 20 km stretch Dhamara-Devi river mouth from November 1 in view of the ensuing mass nesting of endangered Olive Ridley marine turtles. However, the fishing prohibition remains enforced round the year in Gahirmatha as it is accorded the status of a marine sanctuary.