10 Manipur MLAs reiterate demand for separate administration for tribals in memo to PM

New Delhi: Ten tribal MLAs of Manipur, including seven from the ruling BJP, on Tuesday reiterated their demand to constitute a separate administration (equivalent to separate state) for the tribals in a memorandum submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In their memorandum to the Prime Minister, the tribal legislators said that the ongoing "conflict situation in Manipur has turned from bad to worse as is evident from the bizarre incident in Imphal Kangla Fort on January 24 wherein the Meitei community Ministers, MLAs and MPs were compelled to take oath of allegiance for the so-called Meitei Militia- Arambai Tenggol in contravention to the oath taken under the Constitution of India as elected representatives".

They said that on that day, three Meitei community MLAs were publicly humiliated and physically assaulted Inside Kangla Fort by the Arambal Tenggol amidst heavy security deployment inside, outside and at all gates of the complex.

However, the Chief Minister has maintained eloquent silence on the public harassment of his lawmaker colleagues, they said in the memorandum, adding: "One can only imagine the fate of minority tribals, Muslims, Nepalis, Marwaris, Biharis and others under such harrowing circumstances where a parallel government is run by the Arambai Tenggols".

Three Manipur MLAs -- including state Congress President Keisham Meghachandra Singh and two from the ruling BJP -- were reportedly "beaten up" and "compelled" to take an oath by the members of Arambai Tenggol at the Kangla Fort in Imphal on January 24.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Education, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Rajya Sabha member Leishemba Sanajaoba, former Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh and all 37 Meitei community MLAs, including ministers, two MPs and opposition legislators, signed a resolution including six charters of demands put forth by Arambai Tenngol.

The ten tribal MLAs in their memorandum said that the division within the inhabitants of Manipur has been significantly aggravated on communal lines by the recent act of the Arambai Tenggol.

"These militias were openly roaming in the streets with arms looted from the government armouries. The Central Security Forces have become mute spectators in the absence of AFSPA (Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act)," it said.

They said that the Taliban-like act of Arambai Tenggol shows the total breakdown of the constitutional machinery in the Manipur valley.

"The state government is forced to comply with the bidding of Arambai Tenggols. Such instances of militia taking over the streets despite the presence of democratically elected popular government is unprecedented in Independent India. Hence, the need for an alternative political solution is urgently imperative at this critical juncture,” the memorandum said.

The MLAs said that a representation highlighting the present volatile situation has been sent to Home Minister Amit Shah on January 24, requesting his immediate attention and intervention on three point demands.

The demands include re-imposition of AFSPA in Meitei community dominated Manipur valley and withdrawal of state forces from bordering Moreh areas along India-Myanmar border.