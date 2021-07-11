10% of Lucknow adult population fully vaccinated

Lucknow, July 11: Almost 10 per cent of the adult population in Lucknow now stands fully immunized with both doses of the Covid vaccine.

According to official data, at least 18,761 people were vaccinated on Saturday at 64 booths -- 55 government and nine private.

Of these, 7,529 (40 per cent) people took the second shot, while 11,232 took the first one.

With this, the number of fully vaccinated beneficiaries reached over 3.55 lakh, which is nearly 10 per cent of the 35.78 lakh adult population of Lucknow, calculated on the basis of electoral and Aadhar data.

According to the office of the chief medical officer (CMO), the daily vaccination count dropped by 15 per cent on Saturday in comparison to 22,124 inoculations on Friday.

Overall, 16.2 lakh doses have been administered so far since the start of the mass immunization campaign from January 16 this year.

"Second dose beneficiaries will increase in coming days as an increasing number of people who took the first jab in late April and May would be eligible for booster dose soon," said Dr M.K. Singh, the district immunization officer

Meanwhile, nine more Covid cases were recorded in Lucknow on Saturday, while 12 patients recovered.

The number of active cases in the state capital is now 148. No death due to the disease was reported in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, three more patients of black fungus infection were admitted to the King George's Medical University (KGMU), while five were discharged.