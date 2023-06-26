Live
10 People Died In A Head-On Collision Between Two Buses In Odisha
- An official from Odisha's Ganjam district reported that on the night between Sunday and Monday, a head-on accident between two buses.
- Digapahandi police limits reported that the accident resulted in at least 10 fatalities and eight injuries.
A state-run vehicle operated by the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC), which was travelling in the other direction from Gudari in the Rayagada district, collided with a private bus returning from Berhampur at around one in the morning, according to official sources.
According to Ganjam Dibya Jyoti Parida, the district magistrate, the injured were sent immediately to the MKCG Medical College for treatment.
She explained and confirmed that ten persons died in a collision between two buses. The injured were treated right away after being admitted to MKCG Medical College. A case investigation is being conducted. When speaking to the reporters, Dibya Jyoti Parida remarked that they are trying to help the injured in every way they can. Furthermore, more information is awaited.