1,000 drones to assist Rajasthan farmers

The Rajasthan government will purchase 1,000 drones at Rs 40 crore to help the farmers spray pesticides in fields in a safe, effective and quick manner.

According to officials, the technology will increase their income by bringing down the cost of spraying besides preventing the crops from insects, flies and locusts.

A decision to this effect was taken by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a review meeting of the state's agriculture budget on Wednesday night.

Drones will be provided to Village Service Cooperative Societies and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs). Farmers will also be given training to operate and use drones.

To increase productivity and income, farmers should be provided seeds of improved varieties at affordable rates, the chief minister said, adding that those doing innovation in agriculture should be honoured by the government.

Farmers should be motivated by getting demonstrations of advanced farming techniques done at prominent places in the cities, he added.