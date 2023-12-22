11 'dance bars' sealed in North Goa on HC orders

Panaji: A total of 11 restaurants in North Goa's Calangute, allegedly operating as dance bars in the guise of restaurants, have been sealed by the government on the directions of the Bombay High Court bench here.

Hearing the public interest litigation filed by locals of Calangute against the dance bars, the Panaji bench had, last week, directed the Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB) to take action against around 13 structures allegedly running the business of 'dance bars'.

GSPCB Chairman Mahesh Patil told IANS said that the 11 restaurants which had no permission to run the business are sealed.

"They are reported in the High Court as dance bars, but as per our rule, we took action under the air and water acts for establishments. They were operating as restaurants without our consent, that’s why we have sealed them," he said, adding it is the responsibility of police to check if the dance bars are operating.

Sources said that two out of the 13 had permission for restaurants from the pollution control board.

Talking to IANS, Calangute's former deputy sarpanch, Sudesh Mayekar, who is one of the petitioners, said that they are dance bars and hence, they had sought action.

"In restaurants, only liquor and food is available. Can they keep ‘girls’ and play music (to dance),” he questioned.

He said that the culture of dance bars have tarnished the image of his village and hence they knocked the doors of the court.

"Calangute is known for its beach and nightlife. Clubs were never involved in extorting tourists and assaulting them. But by way of camouflage, the clubs which are running as dance bars are assaulting tourists and extorting them. If this continues we will lose our identity and high spending tourists will not come here," he said.

"While hearing our petition, the court had directed the Goa State Pollution Control Board to check whether these structures are operating without consent and take action," he said.

In July, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had clarified that no permission has been given by the government for dance bars.