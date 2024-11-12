11 militants killed in Manipur encounter

New Delhi: At least 11 suspected Kuki insurgents were shot dead by security forces during an encounter in Manipur’s Jiribam district on Monday. Two CRPF personnel sustained injuries in the exchange of fire.

Bodies of those killed were brought to the Borobekra police station, officials said.

The encounter took place at Jakurador Karong in the Borobekra sub-division after heavily armed militants torched several shops and attacked some houses and a CRPF camp.

The militants also fired several rounds towards Borobekra police station and engaged in arson.