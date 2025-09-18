12 Maoists surrender in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: In a significant development in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district, 12 Maoists surrendered before the Superintendent of Police Robinson Guria on Wednesday, marking a major success for the ongoing Maoists’ eradication campaign. Among those who laid down arms were two area committee members, considered key figures in the insurgent network.

The total bounty on the surrendered individuals exceeded Rs 18 lakh, underscoring the importance of this breakthrough. “Of them, five are female and seven are male Maoists,” Guria said.

The surrender is being seen as a direct result of the government’s robust rehabilitation policy, which has been actively encouraging Maoists to return to mainstream society. Officials confirmed that the group included members from various wings of the Naxal organisation, such as LOS-CNM, PPCM, Military Latoon, and Jantana Sarkar. Their decision to surrender reflects growing disillusionment within the ranks and increasing faith in the state’s reintegration efforts.

The Superintendent of Police Robinson Guria, who accepted the surrender, said that the move would not only weaken the operational strength of Maoist groups in the region but also send a strong message to others still engaged in armed rebellion.