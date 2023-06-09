12 medical colleges in Telangana, 5 in AP get Centre’s nod

New Delhi: The Union government has sanctioned 12 medical colleges for Telangana and five for Andhra Pradesh. Each of these medical colleges will have 150 seats from the academic session 2023-24.

The new medical colleges in Telangana will be set up at Malkajgiri in Hyderabad by Arundhati Trust. At Medchal, CMR Trust and in Warangal Colombo Trust would set up the medical colleges. The other nine medical colleges will be government medical colleges and would come up in Bhupalpally, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Khammam, Asifabad, Nirmal, Sircilla, Vikarabad and Jangaon.

In Andhra Pradesh, the new medical colleges would be set up in Eluru, Machlipatnam, Nandyal, Rajahmundry and Vizianagaram. All these five colleges would be government colleges.