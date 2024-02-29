12-member panel to supervise inventory of Ratna Bhandar

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Thursday announced the formation of a high-level committee headed by former Supreme Court judge Arijit Pasayat for supervision of inventories of jewellery and other valuables stored in 'Ratna Bhandar' of Jagannath Temple in Puri.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced the formation of the panel as per direction by the Orissa High Court for the proposed inventory of the Ratna Bhandar, which has remained closed for decades. The high-level committee comprises 12 members, including cardiac surgeon Ramakanta Panda as vice-chairman.

The public outcry for opening of the Ratna Bhandar and inventory of valuables stored in the treasure room grew louder after the news about the missing key of the Ratna Bhandar surfaced in 2018. Demands have also been made to open the Ratna Bhandar for repair work after some cracks were spotted on its walls.