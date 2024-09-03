Live
1,200 doctors on strike in Ahmedabad
Around1,200 resident doctors of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital in Gujarat went on an indefinite strike on Monday seeking a hike in stipend.
Services were affected despite authorities making alternate arrangements in view of the strike, with patients and kin complaining of long wait at the Aswara-based facility, which is attached to BJ Medical College and is the largest in the state.
As per resident doctors, they will stay away from all duties, including trauma care, emergency and outpatient department (OPD) services as part of the strike until an amicable solution is found.
“The state health department had agreed to increasing stipend by 40 per cent every three years. This hike was supposed to come into effect from April 1. It was, however, not implemented till July after which we met state health minister Rushikesh Patel. We had postponed our stir then after getting an assurance about its implementation,” said Dr Dhaval Gameti, president of the Junior Doctors’ Association of BJ Medical College.