13 Maoists killed in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli encounter

Gadchiroli (Maharashtra): At least 13 Maoists are reported to have been killed by security forces in a fierce gunbattle in the forests near Etapally, officials said here on Friday.

The encounter, which started earlier in the day in the Paydi-Kotmi jungles, may have resulted in more Maoist casualties or fatalities, as the firing has continued between the rebels and the C-60 commandoes.

"Further details are awaited as the security forces launched a simultaneous combing operation in other suspected Maoist strongholds and remained on alert in other talukas for any retaliatory attacks," the official, declining to be quoted, told IANS.