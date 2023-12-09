14 NCC girl cadets embark on cyclothon from Kanyakumari to Kashmir

Thiruvananthapuram: At least 14 NCC girl cadets have embarked on a mega Cyclothon as part of ‘Platinum Jubilee Celebrations’ of NCC (75 years of Raising of NCC) from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

The aim of the rally is to exhort the youth to carry forward the story of India’s growth and in the process prove the “Unassailale Mahila Shakti”.

The rally is being called “Mahila Shakti ka Abhedya Safar”.

On Friday, the rally began from Kanyakumari and in next two days will pass through Kerala and then enter Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, Daman & Diu, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Haryana.

The rally will around 3232 km long journey in 32 cycling days, at an average of 97 km per cycling day.

Enroute, the NCC cadets will interact with the masses and spread awareness about their aim and will also be joined by relay cyclists.