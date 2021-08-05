14 Opposition parties demand debate on Pegasus, farmers' issue

New Delhi: Leaders of 14 Opposition parties on Wednesday said the responsibility for the deadlock in Parliament lies squarely with the government and urged it to respect parliamentary democracy by accepting their demand for a discussion on the Pegasus row and farmers' issue.

In a joint statement here, 18 leaders from 14 parties said it is unfortunate that the government has "unleashed a misleading campaign to malign the combined opposition" and blaming it for the continued disruption of Parliament proceedings.

"The responsibility for the deadlock lies squarely at the doorsteps of the government, which remains arrogant and obdurate and refuses to accept the opposition's demand for an informed debate in both the houses," according to the statement.

"The opposition once again urges the government to respect parliamentary democracy and accept the discussions. "The opposition parties stand firm and united on their demand for a discussion on Pegasus issue in both the Houses, replied to by the Home Minister, as this has national security dimensions," it said.

The opposition has also unequivocally conveyed that discussion on farmers' issues and on agitations due to the contentious agriculture laws should follow the debate on the Pegasus row.

Six Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs were suspended from the Rajya Sabha after they created ruckus over the Pegasus spying issue. They have been asked to withdraw from the House for the rest of the day.

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day after passage of a bill amid vociferous protests by the Opposition over the Pegasus snooping allegations and other issues.