15 new crop varieties released

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has released 15 new horticultural crop varieties based on the recommendation of the State Seed Sub-Committee, chaired by Agriculture Secretary Arabinda Kumar Padhee.

The screening committee recommended varieties from multiple institutions. Eight crop varieties from OUAT Kalinga (chilli, brinjal, amaranthus, tomato, cashew, mango ginger, black turmeric, potato), two varieties from CTCRI (sweet potato and yam bean) and five varieties from CHES (rose apple, three types of amaranthus and brinjal) were released on Saturday.

Notably, the rose apple variety developed by Central Horticultural Experiment Station (CHES)is being released for the first time in India. Similarly, black turmeric, also known as OUAT Kalinga black turmeric-1, is valued for its medicinal properties. The potato variety developed by OUAT, also known as Kalinga baby potato (Phulbani aloo) is known for its unique taste.