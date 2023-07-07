Live
- Gujarat court verdict: Maharashtra Congress stage protests, slams BJP ‘vendetta’ against Rahul Gandhi
- Pakistan Election Commission hit by cyber attack
- 3 killed in Jammu-Srinagar highway accident
- Hi-KALPAA announces strategic partnership with KindieDays to enhance early childhood education in India
- Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat train commences its first journey
- Titan shares end over 1 pc higher after company's quarterly update
- Improving nutrition and infrastructure is welcome
- Crypto funding drops for 5th straight quarter amid regulatory checks
- Amarnath Yatra: JK govt takes steps towards zero-waste pilgrimage
- Focus on quality education in the budget is welcome
15-year-old boy in Kerala dies of PAM, a rare brain infection
A 15-year-old boy died of primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM), a rare brain infection, in Kerala's Alappuzha district on Friday.
Thiruvananthapuram: A 15-year-old boy died of primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM), a rare brain infection, in Kerala's Alappuzha district on Friday.
Confirming this, State Health Minister Veena George said this is not the first time that Kerala has witnessed death due to PAM.
"This is not the first time that Kerala has seen this. There have been five cases before in the state and there was one case at Alappuzha in 2016," said George.
"There is no need to worry as PAM does not spread between human beings ," added George.
"PAM is a brain eating amoeba found in water bodies. This boy was found taking bath in a pond last week, but others who took bath in the pond however have no issues," she said.
George said the boy, who developed fever on June 29, was under treatment since then. The boy's condition deteriorated and he passed away.
PAM in the past has been reported in a few other districts also.