150 parakeets, pigeons rescued

New Delhi: Over 150 parakeets and pigeons living in deplorable conditions at the Kabutar Market near Jama Masjid were rescued in a police raid following a complaint by PETA India. Two of the parakeets were found dead during the operation.

The raid, led by the Jama Masjid Police Station on Monday, resulted in the seizure of 56 pigeons and 90 parakeets, including 49 Alexandrine, 39 rose-ringed and 2 plum-headed parakeets.

The birds were discovered in deplorable conditions, confined to small, filthy cages or stuffed into cloth bags, while the pigeons were similarly cramped in poor living environments, according to a statement. The authorities acted on a complaint lodged by PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) India with the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central District and the Jama Masjid Police Station.

An FIR has been registered against the alleged perpetrators under relevant sections of the Wildlife (Protection) Act (WPA), 1972, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

After their recovery, the surviving birds were immediately sent for health checks, treatment, and temporary rehabilitation. Once fully recovered, they will be released into the wild, the statement said. Alexandrine, rose-ringed, and plum-headed parakeets are protected under Schedule II of the WPA, 1972. Under the law, buying, selling, or possessing these species is an offense pun-ishable by a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh, a jail term of up to three years, or both.