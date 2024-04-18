Live
Just In
16-yr-old charged with terrorism offence after stabbing in Sydney church
Sydney: A 16-year-old boy was charged with a terrorism offence on Thursday in connection with a stabbing incident in a Sydney church earlier this week.
At around 7:10 p.m. local time on Monday, emergency services were called to a church on the corner of Box Road and Welcome Street in Wakeley, following reports of a stabbing.
Officers found a 53-year-old man suffering significant injuries to his head, while a 39-year-old man also sustained lacerations and a shoulder wound when he attempted to intervene, Xinhua news agency reported.
The 16-year-old, who had been restrained by members of the public, was arrested by police at the scene.
The New South Wales Police Force confirmed in a statement that investigators attended a medical facility to interview the boy on Thursday afternoon.
"He was charged with committing a terrorist act under Section 101.1 Criminal Code Act (Commonwealth) 1995, an offence which carries a maximum penalty of imprisonment for life," said the state police.
The teenager has been refused bail and is expected to appear at a bedside court hearing on Friday.