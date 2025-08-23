17 IPS officers reshuffled

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Thursday transferred and reassigned 17 IPS officers, notification issued by the Home department stated. Senior IPS officer Santosh Bala (1995 batch) has been appointed as the Director of the State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL), while S Praveen Kumar (2002 batch), currently serving as IG, Central Range, has been posted as IG (Provisioning).

Gajbhiye Satish Kumar Ishwardas (2002 batch) has been appointed as IG (Special Armed Police), and Sanjay Kumar Kaushal (2003 batch) has been transferred to head the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) as IG. Satyajit Naik, DIG, Eastern Range, has been shifted to Central Range, replacing Praveen Kumar. Pinak Mishra, currently in charge as SP, Puri, will take over as DIG, Eastern Range. Meanwhile, Avinash Kumar (IPS, 2007) has been appointed as the head of the State Crime Records Bureau.