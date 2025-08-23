Live
- Google’s First Gemini Smart Home Speaker Leak Reveals Colours, Features, and TV Pairing
- Timarody’s followers booked by police
- ‘Lucky Scheme’ bust: Over 13,000 investors cheated of Rs 100 crore
- MeghMalhar contest invites lensmen to capture monsoon magic
- ED raids Cong MLA, others in ‘illegal’ betting case
- ‘Aati da Tulu Parba’ hosted to celebrate Tulunadu’s heritage
- Udupi dancer aims for global record with 9-day Bharatanatyam marathon
- State farmer’s ingenious tweak to cow-dung composting bags award
- Flood Levels in Godavari and Srisailam Decrease
- Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate Mysuru Dasara: CM
17 IPS officers reshuffled
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Thursday transferred and reassigned 17 IPS officers, notification issued by the Home department stated. Senior...
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Thursday transferred and reassigned 17 IPS officers, notification issued by the Home department stated. Senior IPS officer Santosh Bala (1995 batch) has been appointed as the Director of the State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL), while S Praveen Kumar (2002 batch), currently serving as IG, Central Range, has been posted as IG (Provisioning).
Gajbhiye Satish Kumar Ishwardas (2002 batch) has been appointed as IG (Special Armed Police), and Sanjay Kumar Kaushal (2003 batch) has been transferred to head the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) as IG. Satyajit Naik, DIG, Eastern Range, has been shifted to Central Range, replacing Praveen Kumar. Pinak Mishra, currently in charge as SP, Puri, will take over as DIG, Eastern Range. Meanwhile, Avinash Kumar (IPS, 2007) has been appointed as the head of the State Crime Records Bureau.