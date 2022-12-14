17-Yr-Old Girl Injured In Delhi After Acid Thrown On Her

According to the police, two bike-riding guys are accused of throwing an acid-like substance at a 17-year-old girl on a road near the Dwarka Metro station in southwest Delhi on Wednesday morning. The injured victim was taken urgently to Safdarjung hospital, where she is receiving care. Her initial therapy reports are fine and normal.

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Harsha Vardhan Mandava said that after the injured child raised concerns about two people she knew, one person was apprehended. We are interrogating the person in custody. There will be more inquiry.

According to DCP Mandava, around 9 am, the Mohan Garden police station received a call about the incident.

The girl, a class 12 student at a private school in Dwarka, was with her younger sister when two males on a bike flung an acid-like liquid at her before fleeing.

Although the precise cause of the alleged acid assault is unknown at this time, police have opened an investigation and are looking into all potential causes. In addition to looking for the motorcycles, the police are looking through CCTV cameras placed around the region to determine the routes the suspects travelled before and after the crime.