177 people die due to snakebite in 8 yrs
Deaths due to snakebite have become a matter of concern in Dhenkanal district.
Dhenkanal: Deaths due to snakebite have become a matter of concern in Dhenkanal district. A total of 177 people have lost their lives due to snakebite in the last eight years.This was disclosed by OSDMA Disaster Risk Reduction Consultant Sangita Dashduring an awareness programme held at Municipality Conference Hall. Awareness is key to prevent snakebite cases, she said.
Each of the family of those who died due to snakebite has received a compensation of Rs 4 lakh. In the last eight years, the government has released a compensation of Rs 7.80 crore for snakebite victims.
The programme was organised by AWARD, a voluntary organisation, Municipality and OSDMAfor creating awareness on preventing snakebite. AWARD Director Rajendra Panigrahi and Snake Helpline staff were among others present.