18 killed as bus hits milk tanker in Unnao

Unnao: Eighteen people were killed and 19 injured when a double-decker sleeper bus headed for Delhi hit a milk tanker on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway here on Wednesday, officials said. The accident occurred around 5 am near Jojikot village in BehtaMujhawar police station area.

District Magistrate GaurangRathi said it appears that the bus, which was coming from Motihari in Bihar, was speeding and hit the milk tanker from behind. Eighteen people died and 19 were injured in the accident. A probe has been launched into the matter, he said. Rathi said 20 passengers who sustained minor injuries were sent to Delhi in another bus, which was carrying 60 people.

Additional Director General of Police, Lucknow, S B Shiradkar told PTI that 14 men, three women and a child were killed in the accident. Bangarmau Circle Officer (CO) Arvind Kumar said due to the collision, both the bus and milk tanker overturned. Drivers of the two vehicles were among the dead. He said the injured were rushed to a hospital and their condition was stated to be stable. Glass shards and people’s belongings lay scattered on the highway next to the overturned bus and milk tanker.