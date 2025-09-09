19 killed in massive Nepal protest

Kathmandu: At least 19 people, including a 12-year-old, were killed on Monday and more than 300 were injured in violent clashes in Nepal's Kathmandu as Gen-Z protestors took to the streets to protest corruption and the government's ban on several media apps.

The army was deployed in the Nepali capital after angry protesters broke curfew restrictions and entered restricted zones near Parliament. As per sources, Nepal Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak submitted his resignation to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli during the emergency Cabinet meeting held at the official residence in the evening.

Amid the protests, the government is likely to lift the ban on these social media apps, said sources.

Police responded with water cannons, teargas, and rubber bullets after demonstrators threw tree branches and water bottles and shouted anti-government slogans.

Some protesters even managed to enter the Parliament compound, intensifying the situation, according to a report by The Kathmandu Post.

In response to the unrest, the Kathmandu District Administration Office extended the curfew-- initially imposed in the capital's Baneshwar area.

The new restrictions now include several high-security zones, such as the President's residence (Shital Niwas), the Vice-President's residence in Lainchaur, Maharajgunj, all sides of Singha Durbar, the Prime Minister's residence in Baluwatar, and adjacent areas.

According to Chief District Officer Chhabilal Rijal, the curfew will remain in effect from 12:30 PM to 10:00 PM (local time). The public has been strictly prohibited from movement, gatherings, protests, or encirclement activities within these zones.