1xbet Promo Code For IPL 2025: IPL1X25 | Easy Steps To Claim

1xBet Promo Code For IPL 2025: Sign up with IPL1X25 to win up to ₹50,000

Hear! Hear! IPL 2025 is here, and 1xbet brings a fantastic welcome bonus to the Indian punters. Use the IPL1X25 promo code and win a 300% welcome bonus of up to ₹50,000. Explore one of the best IPL betting sites with the 1xbet IPL promo code in this article to snatch away as many real money deals as possible. Claim 1xbet Promo Code.

1xBet India IPL Promo Code Today

The 1xBet India promo code for today IPL 2025 is IPL1X25. All you need to create an account and use the code while registering to claim a whooping sports bonus of up to ₹50,000. Here is a brief on the 1xbet IPL welcome offers for the players.

Type of Bonus Exclusive Bonus Promo Code

IPL Welcome Offer 300% up to ₹50,000 IPL1X25

Casino Welcome Bonus 100% up to ₹1,40,000 + 150FS IPL1X25

What is the 1xBet India promo code

Bettors who are new to 1xbet can claim an amazing IPL welcome bonus of ₹50,000 by using the code IPL1X25. While signing up you will find a promo code column where you need to insert this code and proceed with creating a new gaming account.

With just a minimum deposit of ₹200, a 1xbet IPL welcome bonus is available to the players. Every new punter is entitled to 1 bonus, and they need to follow the wagering requirements as below,

Turnover requirement: 9 times the bonus amount in accumulator bets.

No. of bets in an accumulator: A minimum of 3

Minimum odds: 1.4 or higher for each bet

Expiry date: Within 30 days of registration

Additional Requirement: Opt for the “take part in bonus offers” in your accounts

1xBet India Casino Welcome Bonus

1xbet casino is one of the top casinos in India where players can find all the popular markets starting with Slots to HD live casino games. Just like sports, new users can claim a 1xbet Casino welcome bonus during this IPL season. The offer is 100% of up to ₹1,40,000 + 150 free spins.

This welcome package is divided into four deposits. Here is the breakdown,

1st deposit - 100% bonus up to 30000 INR and 30 free spins

2nd deposit - 50% bonus up to 33000 INR and 35 free spins

3rd deposit - 25% bonus up to 37000 INR and 40 free spins

4th deposit - 25% bonus up to 40000 INR and 45 free spins

How to claim 1xBet IPL promo code

Now comes the time to understand how to claim the 1xbet promo code for IPL 2025. It is quite simple and here are the quick steps:

Visit the official website or open the 1xbet app.

Click on the “Registration” button.

1xbet provides multiple ways in which you can create an account. These include by phone, one-click, by e-mail, and via social networks. Choose the one that is most convenient for you. The fastest one would be one-click registration.

Select the bonus offer from the options provided.





Use the 1xbet IPL promo code IPL1X25 in the column available.

Accept the terms and conditions after a thorough check.

Click on the “Register” button to start your betting journey.

Note: 1xbet account verification is very important to claim your bonus or bet winnings. So, ensure to complete KYC verification after creating your account.

1xBet IPL Betting Deposit Methods

1xbet is one of the top betting sites that supports 30+ banking options along with accepting INR to encourage user-friendly gaming.





Among the 32 options available, here are the most popularly used ones among Indian bettors,

UPI

Paytm

PhonePe

GPay

Net Banking

Local Bank Transfers

BHIM, IMPS, NEFT

Our pick would be UPI, along with associated e-wallets like PhonePe, Paytm, and Gpay. They have a minimum deposit of ₹300 with no transaction fee and a processing time of less than 15 minutes.

Are there any other 1xbet IPL Bonus Offers?

Yes, you can participate in the 1xbet Indian League Carnival where you can win prizes of up to ₹1 Crore! Isn’t it splendid? Here is what you need to do,

Place bets of a minimum ₹249 on the IPL betting events with odds of at least 1.40 and above.

Collect a promotional ticket for each bet you place to receive a free bet at every bookie-designated level.

Go to the offer page to participate in the lucky draw to win prizes of up to ₹1 Crore.

There are a total of 7 levels where the players have a chance to win up to 500 promotional tickets to win guaranteed free bets of up to ₹4316. The chances of winning the most in the prize pool depend on the stakes you place. Here is the breakdown of the stakes and the tickets you will be allotted.





Frequently Asked Questions

Is there a 1xbet ipl promo code no deposit?

Unfortunately, there is no 1xbet promo code for IPL no deposit bonus. However, the welcome bonus requires a minimum deposit of just ₹200.

What is 1xbet promo code free spins?

The 1xbet promo code for free spins is IPL1X25, which is available as a casino welcome bonus. Players can claim 100% up to ₹1,40,000 + 150 Free Spins.

What is the 1xbet promo code number?

The 1xbet promo code number for IPL 2025 is IPL1X25. Using the code will help the new players to claim a sports bonus of up to ₹50,000 and a casino bonus of up to ₹1,40,000 + Free Spins

How to redeem a 1xbet bonus code?

To redeem the 1xbet IPL promo code, one must create an account, use the IPL1X25 bonus code, activate the sports or casino bonus by opting it, verify the account, place the minimum deposit and complete the wagering requirements within the expiration date.