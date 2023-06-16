2 arrested in AIIMS NORCET-4 exam fraud case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday said that they have arrested two individuals in connection with a case of fraud committed in the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Entrance Test (NORCET-4) conducted by the AIIMS.

On June 9, a case was registered against a private individual and others based on a complaint from the AIIMS, New Delhi. NORCET-4 was held on June 3 at over 300 centres across India to recruit 3,055 nursing officers for all AIIMS hospitals and some other government hospitals in Delhi.

On June 5, tweets began circulating on social media claiming that its question paper had been leaked.

The screenshots of a candidate console were widely shared on social media, and these were examined.

"After analysing the screenshots, it was discovered that a candidate named Ritu had applied for the NORCET-4 Recruitment Examination. She was assigned a centre at Gian Jyoti Institute of Management & Technology in Mohali, Punjab. An inquiry should be initiated into the matter," stated the letter.

According to the CBI, Dr. Naval K. Vikram, Associate Dean (Exam), Examination Section, AIIMS, filed a complaint suspecting that Ritu, a resident of Haryana, was involved in cheating during the exam.

"The FIR states that Ritu or someone on her behalf used unfair means through the computer system at Gian Jyoti Institute of Management & Technology to cheat in the NORCET-4 recruitment examination held on June 3," the statement read.

The CBI registered an FIR under sections 120-8 read with 420 of the IPC and Section 66 of the IT Act 2000 against Ritu, Gian Jyoti Institute of Management & Technology, and unknown others.

"Searches were conducted at five locations, including Haryana, Chandigarh, Mohali, and in Delhi at the premises of the accused and the examination centre in Mohali. During the searches and investigation, the NVR (Network Video Recorder) containing CCTV footage, server laptops, CPUs of identified candidates, various mobile phones, and suspicious TFTs were recovered," said the official.

Both the accused will be produced before the Rouse Avenue Court.