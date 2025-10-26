2 Australian cricketers molested in Indore

Indore: Two Australian women cricketers were allegedly stalked and molested by a man while returning to their hotel after visiting a café on Ring Road in Indore on Thursday morning around 11am. The accused has been identified as Akil Khan.A police official said that a bystander noted the suspect's motorcycle number, based on which the accused was arrested.

"We had received a complaint from the Australian security team that two players faced inappropriate behaviour while returning to the hotel from a café. A case was registered on Thursday night, and the accused has been arrested under an intensive strategic operation," said Rajesh Dandotiya, additional DCP, crime branch, Indore.

The Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) on Saturday expressed profound dismay over the alleged molestation involving two Australian women cricketers in Indore.

“No woman should have to endure such inappropriate behaviour. We extend our deepest condolences to the affected players. This incident is deeply painful not only for the players but for the entire sports community, as well as for our state and city,” Mahanaaryaman Scindia, President of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA), posted on his X.

The players, part of the Australian women’s team participating in the ICC Women’s World Cup, were staying at the Radisson Blu Hotel along with their teammates. The team’s security manager, Danny Simmons, lodged a complaint at MIG police station, following which a case was registered under sections 74 and 78 of the BNS for assault or criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, and stalking.

According to the FIR, the incident occurred around 11 am when the two players had stepped out of the hotel to visit a nearby café. Simmons, responsible for the safety and security of the Australian touring party, told police that he received a live location notification from one of the players on his mobile phone at 11.08am, indicating distress. The players were about 500 metres from the hotel when she sent a message saying a man on a motorcycle had approached them and tried to grab one of them before being confronted.

Simmons said that the player texted him, “Hey SoS, just sending you my live location… there’s a guy following us trying to grab us.” Moments later, the player called to report that a man riding a motorcycle had allegedly come close and made inappropriate attempts to touch one of the players. Both players resisted, and the accused fled.

The man was described as being around 30 years old, wearing a white shirt and black cap, and riding a black motorcycle without a helmet. Acting swiftly, the team’s liaison officers were informed and directed to go to the location to assist the players. A police patrol unit later reached the spot and escorted the cricketers safely back to their hotel.

The complaint stated that the player later messaged again, informing Simmons that local police had arrived and helped them return safely. The incident was reported to senior officers, and a written complaint was filed at MIG police station the same night. The FIR was registered at 10.24 pm.

Police officials said CCTV footage from the area was examined, and the accused was identified. The Australian team has been staying in Indore since October 17 ahead of their World Cup fixtures.