2 cops injured in Srinagar terror attack
Srinagar: Two Jammu and Kashmir policemen were injured after terrorists fired at a police party at the Nowgam Byepass in Srinagar on Friday, officials said.
The injured policemen have been rushed to the hospital.
The area has been cordoned off.
Additional forces have been deployed and an operation was underway to nab the attackers.
