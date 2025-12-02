2 drug peddlers held in Pulwama

Srinagar: Police on Monday arrested two alleged drug peddlers in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir and seized 1.13 kg of contraband from them, officials said.

“In a major strike against the narco-terror supply chain, J-K police achieved remarkable success by arresting two drug peddlers in Pulwama and seizing 1.13 kg of brown sugar-like substance during routine checking,” a police spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said a vigilant police party at Rahmoo Bridge Naka intercepted a suspicious vehicle with two people inside.

“During a thorough search of the vehicle, the team recovered the brown sugar-like substance and foiled an attempt to push a large narcotic consignment into the district. The two suspects were arrested, and the vehicle used in the commission of the offence was seized,” he said.

Those arrested persons have been identified as Muneer Ahmed Sheikh and Toufeeq Ahmed Sheikh. The spokesperson said the contraband substance was worth crores of rupees, but did not quantify the amount.

A case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act was registered at Rajpora police station in Pulwama, the spokesperson said. An investigation is underway to identify the entire supply chain, including the source and intended receivers of the consignment, he added.